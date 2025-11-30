CAT 2025: How to know marks through unofficial answer key CAT answer key 2025: CAT 2025 shift one unofficial answer key is available on various private portals. The candidates can download CAT answer key from unofficial portals and know their probable scores by analysing answer key.

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) shift one was analysed as moderately difficult. According to an expert, Ramnath Kanakadandi, Senior Course Director, T.I.M.E, the CAT 2025 morning slot was slightly difficult as compared to CAT last year in terms of difficulty level due to lengthy nature of Quant question calculations.

CAT 2025 shift one unofficial answer key is available on various private portals. To download CAT unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the unofficial portals and click on CAT unofficial answer key link. CAT 2025 unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to know marks through CAT 2025 answer key

Visit the unofficial portals that is featuring CAT shift-wise answer key

Click on CAT 2025 slot one unofficial answer key PDF link

CAT 2025 slot one unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CAT slot one unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out

Now analyse the answer key document and get your probable marks.

CAT answer key 2025 release date

CAT answer key 2025 is likely to be released by first week of December and will be available on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can check and download CAT answer key PDF on the IIM CAT portal- iimcat.ac.in.To download CAT answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT answer key PDF link. CAT answer key will be available for download on the screen, save and download CAT answer key PDF to be used for further reference.

How to raise objections on CAT answer key 2025

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT answer key objection window link

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting documents PDF

Pay CAT answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

Save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the challenges made on CAT answer key, the CAT final answer and result will be released. CAT result is likely to be announced by January first week. For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

