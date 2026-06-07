Can I apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation after tonight? Here's an update for students from CBSE

New Delhi:

Students who wish to challenge their CBSE Class 12 board exam results have only a few hours left to do so. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reminded students that June 7 is the final day to apply for verification of issues observed in answer sheets and re-evaluation of answers. According to the board, the online portal will remain open until 11:59 PM tonight, after which applications will no longer be accepted.

Can students apply after tonight?

The short answer is no.

As of now, CBSE has not announced any further extension of the deadline. This means students who fail to submit their applications before midnight on June 7 will not be able to apply for verification or re-evaluation unless the board issues a fresh notification.

The deadline had already been extended once by CBSE. Initially scheduled to close on June 6, the board later pushed it to June 7, giving students an additional day to complete the process.

Who is eligible to apply?

CBSE has clarified that only those students who have already obtained photocopies of their answer books are eligible to apply for verification of issues and re-evaluation. Students can raise concerns related to missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, blurred scans, missing maps or graphs, or evaluation against an incorrect question paper set. They can also request re-evaluation of specific answers after checking the marking scheme released by the board.

The re-evaluation process has attracted attention this year after several Class 12 students alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets did not match their handwriting. The claims sparked concerns about the on-screen marking (OSM) system used in the evaluation process.

Following the controversy, the Cabinet Secretariat announced the formation of a committee to examine issues related to the procurement and implementation of the OSM system.

Key points students should know

CBSE has advised students to carefully review their applications before submission. The board has also warned that marks can increase, decrease or remain unchanged after re-evaluation.

Even a reduction of one mark will be reflected in the final result if found during the review process.

The board further stated that the outcome of the re-evaluation will be final. No appeal, review or second challenge will be allowed once the revised result is declared.

Students planning to apply should complete the process before the portal closes tonight. With no extension announced beyond June 7, missing the deadline could mean losing the opportunity to seek verification or re-evaluation of Class 12 board exam answers this year.

Also Read: CBSE 12th verification, re-evaluation application deadline extended; steps to apply at cbse.gov.in