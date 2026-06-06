CBSE 12th verification, re-evaluation application deadline extended; steps to apply at cbse.gov.in

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 verification, re-evaluation application deadline has been extended. The last date to apply for CBSE re-evaluation/ verification is June 7, which was earlier June 6. The candidates can apply for CBSE re-evaluation on the official website - cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.

CBSE in a post on X said, "in he interest of students, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation for the Class 12 board examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process." Students are requested to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly, it added.

Glitches on CBSE re-evaluation portal

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their board exam evaluation. The board had said that for verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books, students can report concerns such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set.

The CBSE has been embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in the on-screen marking (OSM) system. The Cabinet Secretariat has announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate A decrease of even one mark shall be effected. The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates.

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