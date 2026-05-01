BPSC Bihar AEDO Exam 2026 cancelled after malpractice attempts, check official notice here

Patna:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the Assistant Education Development Officer examination (AEDO) after incidents of irregularities and attempts at cheating surfaced during the test. The examination, conducted between April 14 and April 21, had received a massive 10.97 lakh applications, making it one of the state's biggest recruitment tests of the year.

Second exam also cancelled

Along with the AEDO exam, the Assistant Public Sanitation (APS) and Waste Management Officer (WMO) examination held on April 23, 2026, has also been cancelled. Officials confirmed that attempts were made at certain centres to cheat using Bluetooth devices and other illicit means. The invigilators, however, managed to intercept these attempts in time.

No evidence of question paper leak

The commission clarified that no proof had emerged to suggest that the question paper was leaked. There was also no confirmation of any particular set or series being circulated online. Despite this, officials acknowledged that there were deliberate attempts to compromise the integrity of the examinations. "There is no proof of any question paper being leaked. No set or series has been found to be viral. However, attempts were made to compromise the sanctity of the exam at some centres," the Commission said.

(Image Source : REPORTER)BPSC AEDO Exam 2026 cancelled.

Why were the exams cancelled?

The decision to cancel both examinations was taken after misleading reports and rumours appeared across social media and some news platforms, raising questions over the fairness of the process. BPSC said that while no paper leak occurred, the attempts to compromise exam integrity could not be ignored. A statement from the Commission said, "Some anti-social elements and candidates tried to misuse Bluetooth devices and similar tools at a few centres. FIRs and punitive measures have already been initiated. Although there is no evidence of any paper leak, the attempt to affect the sanctity of the exam has been taken seriously."

Misinformation fuelled speculation

According to BPSC, misleading reports circulated on social media and some news platforms created confusion among candidates and raised unnecessary doubts about the fairness of the exams. Considering the atmosphere of mistrust and the confirmed instances of malpractice, the commission decided to cancel both examinations in the interest of maintaining transparency. The Commission has reiterated its commitment to conducting transparent, fair and malpractice-free recruitment examinations.

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