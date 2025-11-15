Amid NDA's 'new chapter' in Bihar; Check top 8 education and job reforms by Nitish Kumar-led government Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: As per reports, NDA's landslide win can be attributed to Nitish Kumar's major reforms in education and jobs sector, among other reforms in law and governance. Let's explore the major education and job reforms by former CM Nitish Kumar-led government.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to kick in a 'new chapter' in Bihar by recording a landslide victory winning 202 assembly seats. The BJP-JD(U) alliance will soon announce the new chief minister of Bihar and it is to be seen whether the ninth time CM Nitish Kumar be chosen as the state's new CM or Bihar will get a new CM face.

As per reports, NDA's landslide win can be attributed to Nitish Kumar's major reforms in education and jobs sector, among other reforms in law and governance. Let's explore the major education and job reforms by former CM Nitish Kumar-led government-

Focus on drop out students: Bihar's dropout rate among students was 12 per cent in 2005 which was reduced to 1.72 per cent in 2020. The Nitish Kumar-led government's major reforms in primary education- targeted schemes for female education, SC/ ST students and other facilities helped to reduce the school drop out ratio.

The Bihar CM recently announced a pay hike for mid-day meal cooks and school night guards. The mid-day meal cooks will now get Rs 3,300 and the night watchmen working in secondary or higher education schools will receive Rs 10,000.

Mukhyamantri Cycle Yojana: Nitish Kumar's policies in educational reforms is widely recognised. One of them is the Mukhyamantri Cycle Yojana under which cycle is initially provided to girls which now supports all high-school students. The cycle scheme among other policies attracts female students to schools. The beneficiaries received Rs 2,000 to 3,000.

Free Uniforms: The Free Uniform scheme which was launched in 2000 benefits students belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), marginalised sections. The scheme which started for primary education students, expanded to senior classes after 2015.

Digital learning: Under ‘Unnayan Bihar Yojana’ scheme launched in 2018, computer labs, smart classrooms were built in over 25,000 schools which was expanded to another 50,000 by 2025. Schools received Digital TVs, computers under the scheme.

Unemployment Allowance: Under the Mukhyamantri Nischay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojna scheme, this initiative provides a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for up to two years to unemployed youth.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana aims to strengthen women-led micro-enterprises. The scheme offers a financial support of upto Rs 2 lakh for eligible women entrepreneurs.

Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana: The Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana aims to provide higher education loans to students pursuing a BA, BSc, BTech, or MBBS after completing 12th grade. The students can avail an education loan of up to Rs 4 lakh at very low interest rates.

Incentives and Scholarships: Under the Chief Minister Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana, students who secured first division in matriculation or intermediate are given incentives. The Chief Minister Ati Pichhda Varg Medhavriti Yojana provides one-time financial assistance to students from the backward classes who achieved first division in matriculation.