Allahabad University aims for Guinness World Record with Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla Rangoli

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The much-awaited consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held today, January 21 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12.20 PM and is expected to conclude by 1 PM. The ceremony will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities prominent personalities, and representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country.

Meanwhile, a group of students of Allahabad University is attempting to make the world's largest rangoli of the Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla and it will be shown at 11 am at the temple in Ayodhya. The students who created this rangoli are associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Application sent to register Rangoli in Guinness World Record

Uttar Pradesh ABVP media coordinator Abhinav Mishra stated that an application has been sent to register it in the Guinness World Record as the largest rangoli. Students associated with the ABVP were making the world's largest rangoli in the camp of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the Magh Mela area. It will be 50 feet long and 30 feet wide, he said. Forty students of Allahabad University were engaged in this work, of which 30 were women and 10 were men, Mishra said. He said this rangoli is of the Ram temple and Ram Lalla. Besides this, ABVP workers are distributing 51,000 diyas to illuminate the Magh Mela area, Mishra said.

(With PTI inputs)