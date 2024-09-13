All schools in THESE districts of Uttar Pradesh to remain closed tomorrow, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in THIS district of UP will remain closed tomorrow, September 13.

Amid warning of heavy rainfall, the district administration of Bulandshahr has issued an order to keep all schools closed including government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 tomorrow, September 14. Also, the schools have been asked to resume the classes online instead of physical classes and follow the directive strictly.

The announcement of the closure of schools has been made by the Basic Education Officer and District School Inspector on the instructions of the district magistrate.

"Due to the forecast of heavy rains by the Meteorological Department, the District Magistrate has instructed schools to prioritize student safety. As a result, all schools (nursery to class 12) in the district, including council, recognized, and aided schools of all boards, will observe a holiday on September 14. However, schools have the option to conduct online classes for students, ensuring their learning continues uninterrupted.", the official notice reads.

Schools in THESE districts closed

Following the IMD's heavy rainfall alert, all government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 in Agra, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Etah, Farrukhabad, Hamirpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Jalaun, Aligarh, Hathras, Bahraich, Etawah and Sitapur are closed. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the weather forecast department has issued alerts in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Schools in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh are closed today and are expected to be closed tomorrow. All parents and students are advised to contact their concerned school authorities for more updates.

