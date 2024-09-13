Schools closed today in THIS state due to heavy rainfall, check when classes will resume

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools closed today in THIS state due to heavy rain alert

Following a heavy rainfall alert in Uttarakhand from the Indian Meteorological Department and increased water levels of the Yamuna River, all the schools have been ordered to remain closed on today, September 13. The decision to close all schools have been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the IMD's red alert of rain.

Following the directive, the District Magistrates of Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Almora, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar have issued orders to keep all schools closed in their districts on Friday in view of heavy rains.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas

The IMD said Uttarakhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, reported PTI. The heavy rainfall could trigger localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and the closure of underpasses, especially in urban regions, it said. Traffic disruptions are likely due to waterlogged roads, and visibility may be reduced in some areas. Minor damage to kutcha (unpaved) roads and vulnerable structures is possible, along with landslides and damage to crops due to the rain and wind, the IMD said.

Possibility of waterlogging and landslides

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has also issued instructions to all the District Magistrates to take full caution in view of the heavy rain warning issued by the Meteorological Department. In its letter, the Authority has said that the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Chamoli, Dehradun, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar on Thursday and Dehradun, Pauri, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar on Friday. The Authority said that due to this there is a possibility of waterlogging in the plain districts and landslides in the hilly districts, in view of which full caution should be taken.