Schools in THESE states closed today and tomorrow due to heavy rainfall, check full list

Schools in multiple states will remain closed today and tomorrow, check list here

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh for the next two to three days. In response to this, these states have declared holidays for schools and colleges. The weather department has warned of moderate to high risk of flash floods, specifically in parts of West Uttar Pradesh, east and West Madhya Pradesh, urging residents to exercise caution.

As per the weather department, heavy rainfall could trigger localized flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and the closure of underpasses, especially in urban regions. Traffic disruptions are likely due to waterlogged roads, and visibility may be reduced in some areas. Minor damage to kutcha (unpaved) roads and vulnerable structures is possible, along with landslides and damage to crops due to the rain and wind, the IMD said.

Agra schools closed

As per an official order, all schools including government, non-government, and private schools in Agra have been closed for nursery classes to class 12. The officials have directed the school administration to change the practical and internal exam schedule, if any today and inform parents and students about the same. Also, the teachers have been asked to work as per the instructions of the school management.

The official order reads, 'Teachers will work as per the instructions of the school management. Strict compliance of the said order should be ensured'.

Apart from this, the schools in Jalaun, Auraiya, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Aligarh, Hathras, Eta, and Kannauj have also announced holidays for two through septate school holiday orders. The schools in these districts will remain closed on September 12 and 13.

MP schools closed

The district administrations of Bhopal, Gwalior, and Damoh in Madhya Pradesh have also announced a school holiday today. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with the school authorities for latest updates.

