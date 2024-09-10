Schools Closed: All government and private colleges in Manipur to remain closed on September 11, and 12

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All Educational institutions in Manipur will remain closed on 11, 12 September.

The Department of Higher and Technical Education, Manipur has declared a holiday in all government and private colleges of the state for September 11, and 12. The decision has been taken amid ongoing protests demanding the restoration of peace in the strife-torn state.

The official order reads, 'In continuation of the government order on September 8, it has been ordered that all the government colleges, aided colleges, private colleges under the Higher and Technical Education department, Manipur shall continue to remain closed on Wednesday till Thursday'. The schools have been closed since Saturday in the wake of escalating violence.

Internet services suspended

The government has imposed a temporary ban on mobile internet services in five valley districts. Earlier, the state government had issued a notification for the suspension of internet services in the entire state for five days. As per the recently amended order, the suspension of internet services in the wake of intensified agitation by students applies only to the state’s five valley districts. The hill districts do not come under the purview of the order, officials said.



The official notice reads, 'Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching Districts of Manipur for 5(five) days with effect from 3:00 P.M. of 10-09-2024.'

There is an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services,” it said.

The decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video, the state home department said in a notification. The Centre has also directed the deployment of two more CRPF battalions comprising about 2,000 personnel for security duties in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, official sources said.

(With Inputs from agencies)