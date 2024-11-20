Air Pollution: Schools in THIS district of Rajasthan go online for classes 1 to 5- check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in THIS district of Rajasthan go online for classes 1 to 5

Due to severe air pollution, the administration of Khairthal-Tijara district in Rajasthan has suspended physical classes for primary schools. According to the order, all schools in the district will hold online classes for students of classes 1 to 5 for four days starting Wednesday in view of alarmingly high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The order was issued by District Collector Kishore Kumar on Tuesday following the Supreme Court's directions to all states in the Delhi-NCR area to decide on conducting physical classes for students up to class 12 amid the dire situation. Khairthal-Tijara, which was carved out of Alwar in August 2023, falls under the National Capital Region (NCR).

Online classes will resume till further notice

According to the order, all government and private schools in the district will resume online classes for students of classes 1 to 5 from November 20 to 23, or until further notice (whichever is earlier). The order is only applicable to students, teachers are required to come to school to conduct online classes.

Moreover, Delhi's air quality improved slightly with the Air Quality Index dropping to 460 from 490 the previous day, but it is still in the severe-plus category, reported PTI. In view of this, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that half of the staff of Delhi government offices will work from home.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has announced the closure of schools in five districts due to heavy rainfall. Schools in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tiruvarur districts are closed today, as per the order by the concerned district collectors. Additionally, schools in the Kanniyakumari and Pechiparai areas of Kanyakumari district are also closed due to continuous rainfall.

ALSO READ | Schools in THESE five districts of Tamil Nadu closed today due to heavy rainfall, check full list

ALSO READ | Air Pollution: THESE universities in Delhi move to online classes as AIQ worsens - check full list

(with PTI inputs)