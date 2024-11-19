Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Schools closed: Physical classes suspended in THESE UP districts as air quality worsens | FULL LIST

Schools closed: Physical classes suspended in THESE UP districts as air quality worsens | FULL LIST

Schools in eight NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar, have suspended physical classes due to worsening air quality under GRAP Stage-4 measures. Measures include construction bans and penalties for pollution violations.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Ghaziabad Updated on: November 19, 2024 19:12 IST
REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

Schools in eight National Capital Region (NCR) districts in Uttar Pradesh have been directed to switch to online classes due to deteriorating air quality. The affected districts include Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. The decision followed the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM). Physical classes will continue to be suspended until further orders are received, and the suspension may be extended depending on air pollution levels.

Also read | Air Pollution: THESE universities in Delhi move to online classes as AIQ worsens - check full list

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Education News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement