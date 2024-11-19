Schools closed: Physical classes suspended in THESE UP districts as air quality worsens | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

Schools in eight National Capital Region (NCR) districts in Uttar Pradesh have been directed to switch to online classes due to deteriorating air quality. The affected districts include Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. The decision followed the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM). Physical classes will continue to be suspended until further orders are received, and the suspension may be extended depending on air pollution levels.

