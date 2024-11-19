Air Pollution: THESE universities in Delhi move to online classes as AIQ worsens - check full list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative image

Air Pollution: Amid rising pollution levels in Delhi, the administration of various universities including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Jamia Milia Islamia has decided to shift to online classes for the sake of the wellbeing of students and staff. This decision comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has reached "alarmingly high" levels, prompting concerns about health and safety.

According to the order, the classes at Delhi University will be conducted online till November 23. The online classes at Jawaharlal Nehru University will be resumed till November 22 and the online classes at Jamia Millia Islamia will be held till Saturday, November 23, due to the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. The decision was made in view of the severe air pollution levels, with the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 460, placing it in the "severe plus" category.

No change in Exam schedule

According to the notice released by DU, and JNU on Monday, there will be no change in the exam and interview schedule at both universities. However, Jamia Millia Islamia has not specified any change in the exam schedule. The administration of Jamia Millia Islamia directed the heads of all its schools to suspend physical classes until further notice and conduct classes online. Several schools and colleges in the region have already transitioned to online classes in response to the worsening air quality.

All government schools up to 12 will remain online

The Directorate of Education directed all heads of government and private schools to ensure that the offline classes for students up to class 9, and class 11, do not take place until further order.

(With Inputs from PTI)