Schools in THESE five districts of Tamil Nadu closed today due to heavy rainfall, check full list

In view of heavy rain in various parts of Tamil Nadu, the administration has announced the closure of schools in several districts on Wednesday after continuous rainfall overnight. Schools in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tiruvarur districts will remain closed today, as per the information shared by the concerned district collectors. Additionally, schools will also remain closed in the Kanniyakumari and Pechiparai areas of Kanyakumari district due to continuous rainfall.

Red alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across the state for the next five days, prompting a red alert. In anticipation of the heavy rainfall, schools in Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal districts were closed, effective November 19. However, colleges in Thoothukudi will remain operational.

Disaster Management Team deployed

Heavy rains have battered the delta and southern regions, causing widespread disruption. Roads in affected areas are submerged and daily life has disrupted normal life. The forecast department warns of thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state. Authorities are on high alert, deploying disaster management teams to monitor flood-prone areas. Residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid waterlogged areas.

