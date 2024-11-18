Air pollution: Lungs of 10th, 12th students different? SC asks states to stop physical classes

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative Image

The Supreme Court of India directed Delhi-NCR to suspend all physical classes up to 12 in view of the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The court has made it clear that all the classes up to the 12th will be conducted in online mode. On earlier decision of conducting physical classes for classes 10th, and 12th, the court questioned the Delhi government and said,'' The lungs of 10th and 12th students cannot be different than the other students. If a direction can be given to stop those physical classes as well.”

All physical classes suspended

The court further added that all states should take an immediate call to stop physical classes of all standards up to class 12. According to the court, the classes will be conducted online until the pollution level improves. The court also questioned the delay in implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (Grade 4) measures. It directed that restrictions under stage 4 of GRAP should remain in effect even if the AIQ dips below 450.

What educational adjustments are made?

In view of the alarming air pollution conditions, All schools have been shifted to online mode. Earlier, class 10th and 12th students were not shifted to online mode. These students have been directed to keep checking with their respective school authorities for further updates.