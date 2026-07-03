AICTE Industry Fellowship programme application deadline extended; steps to apply at aicte.gov.in

New Delhi:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the last date to apply for the Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026–27 for faculty members of technical institutions. As per the revised schedule, eligible candidates can now submit their applications till July 5 on the official website - aicte.gov.in. The extension provides additional time for faculty members interested in gaining industry exposure through the one-year fellowship programme.

The AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme has been introduced to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry by enabling faculty members to work directly with leading companies. During the fellowship, selected participants will gain practical experience in emerging technologies, industrial processes and innovation-driven projects.

The knowledge acquired through the programme is expected to help faculty incorporate industry-oriented learning into classroom teaching, thereby improving students' employability and industry readiness.



AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026: Check revised schedule

According to the revised timeline, faculty applications will now be accepted till July 5. The screening, selection process and issuance of offer letters will be completed by July 15, while commencement of fellowship programme is scheduled to commence between July 20 and July 25, 2026.

• Last date to submit applications: July 5, 2026

• Screening, selection process and issuance of offer letters: By July 15, 2026

• Commencement of fellowship programme: Between July 20 and July 25, 2026.



Eligibility criteria

Must be a regular faculty member of an AICTE-approved institution or university.

• Should have at least five years of full-time teaching experience. The period of doctoral, post-doctoral research and deputation will not be counted towards the experience requirement.

• Part-time, ad-hoc, contractual, temporary and visiting faculty members are not eligible.

• Maximum age should not exceed 50 years as on May 26, 2026.

• Candidates must fulfil any one of the following:

Qualified GATE, GRE, CAT, MAT, JRF, SRF, NET or any other entrance examination conducted by State/Central governments, universities or recognised agencies for PG/doctoral admissions

Authored at least five research papers in Scopus or Web of Science (WoS)-indexed journals

Successfully completed government-funded projects worth at least Rs 15 lakh

Received Young Scientist or other proficiency awards from State/Central governments, universities or recognised agencies

Secured 1st, 2nd or 3rd rank in university/CFTI UG or PG programmes, or completed a doctoral programme with Honours or received the Best Thesis Award

A nomination and no objection certificate (NOC) from the parent institution are mandatory.

For details on AICTE Industry Fellowship programme, please visit the official website - aicte.gov.in.

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-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.