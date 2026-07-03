ICAI CA Foundation merit list 2026 at caresults.icai.org; steps to download

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountats of India (ICAI CA) foundation exam merit list link is icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult, caresults.icai.org. The candidates can check and download ICAI CA Foundation scorecard on the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult, caresults.icai.org, once released.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation merit list PDF

To download CA Foundation scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult, caresults.icai.org and click on CA Foundation scorecard PDF link. Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on CA toppers list PDF link

CA Foundation merit list PDF will be available for download

Save CA Foundation merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF at caresults.icai.org

The candidates can check and download ICAI CA Foundation scorecard on the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult, caresults.icai.org. To download CA Foundation scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult, caresults.icai.org and click on CA Foundation scorecard PDF link. Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF link

Enter roll number and registration number as the login credentials

ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA Foundation qualifying marks

ICAI CA Foundation exam was held between May 14 and 20, 2026. To qualify in CA Foundation exam 2026, candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

CA Foundation January result 2026 pass percentage

A total of 19.23 per cent candidates got qualified in the CA Foundation January exam, the pass percentage of the male students was 20.12 per cent, while female students was 19.26 per cent.

For details on ICAI CA Foundation result 2026, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

Also Read | ICAI CA Foundation result 2026 at caresults.icai.org; check minimum qualifying marks