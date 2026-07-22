A new paper introduced in GATE 2027 - check details on Robotics and Automation

New Delhi:

IIT Madras has introduced a new paper in GATE 2027 - Robotics and Automation, taking the total number of papers to 30. The move is aimed at aligning GATE with growing academic and industry demand in robotics, mechatronics, and automation. Robotics and Automation is a standalone 100-mark paper, conducted in computer-based mode. The exam will run over 180 minutes, and combines a compulsory core section with a choice between two specialisations.

Robotics and Automation: Syllabus

Robotics and Automation is structured into Part A and Part B, with General Aptitude.

Part A covers three areas: Engineering Mathematics, Basics of Mechatronics, including sensors and actuators, and Principles of Robotics and Automation. For Part B, candidates choose either B1 Electrical Engineering, which includes Analog Circuits, Signals and Systems, and Control Systems, or B2 Mechanical Engineering, including Mechanics of Materials, Kinematics, and Machine Design.

Detailed syllabus for Robotics and Automation paper

Part A: Common Section

Engineering Mathematics: Linear algebra, calculus, differential equations, probability and statistics, and numerical methods

Basics of Mechatronics: Network elements, digital circuits, sensors, actuators, engineering mechanics, programming and data structures.

Principles of Robotics and Automation: Kinematics and dynamics of robotic systems,

Manufacturing automation and process control

Part B:

Part B consists of two sections, Part B1 and Part B2, of which only one section needs to be attempted.

B1: Electrical Engineering

Analog Circuits and Embedded Systems

Signals and Systems

Control Systems.

B2: Mechanical Engineering

Mechanics of Materials

Kinematics and dynamics

Machine Design and Computer Integrated Manufacturing.

Details on GATE 2027

GATE is scheduled to be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027 in morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. GATE 2027 official website has been launched, the registration process will begin on August 14 on the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The candidates can apply for GATE till September 21, 2026.

How to apply for GATE 2027 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

The candidates who wish to apply for GATE 2027, can do so on the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in. To apply for GATE 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - gate2027.iitm.ac.in and click on GATE 2027 application process link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay GATE 2027 application fee and click on submit. Save GATE 2027 application form pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in Click on GATE 2027 registration link Fill the application form with details and upload required documents Pay GATE 2027 application fee and click on submit Save GATE 2027 application form pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on GATE 2027, please visit the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

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