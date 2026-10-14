CBSE 12th exam dates 2026 announced for conflict-hit West Asian countries, check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 exams will be conducted from October 23 to 28 in conflict-hit West Asian countries. The CBSE 12th exams are scheduled to be held for candidates who were dissatisfied with their marks as per the special assessment scheme. The CBSE Class 12 exam will begin with Political Science, Mathematics on October 13 and will conclude on October 28 with English. The exam will be held in two shifts - 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The CBSE 12th admit card has been released, the candidates can check and download hall ticket on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE had cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries — Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE — for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers, exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told PTI. The CBSE had notified an assessment scheme on March 27 for result preparation of affected candidates. Accordingly, results for all regular candidates from West Asian countries were declared on May 13 along with other Class 12 candidates in India and abroad.

“The assessment scheme had stated that students dissatisfied with their results may be given an opportunity by conducting examinations in subjects that could not be held. Last month, candidates were to fill forms if they wish to appear for any subject for which exams could not be conducted earlier,” Bhardwaj said.

CBSE 12th Special Exams date sheet 2026 for West Asia

Exam Dates Papers October 23 Political Science, Economics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics October 24 Psychology, Business Studies, Physical Activity Trainer October 26 Biology, Information Technology, Marketing, Multimedia, Artificial Intelligence October 27 Home Science, Informatics Practices, Computer Science October 28 English Core

How to download CBSE 12th admit card 2026 at apps.cbseit.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download CBSE 12th hall ticket -

Visit the official website - apps.cbseit.in

Click on CBSE 12th hall ticket PDF link

Enter login credentials - application number/ previous roll number and year/ candidate name

CBSE 12th admit card PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on CBSE 10th and 12th exams, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Also Read:

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 at cbseacademic.nic.in soon; know how to download