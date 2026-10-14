How to prevent NEET paper leaks? 'Generate question papers at last minute', here's what Nandan Nilekani says

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has proposed creating a massive bank of question papers and generating paper for each exam only at the last minute. Sharing his plans on how to fix NEET paper leak issue, Nilekani said, "why do we need to have something called 'a' question paper? Because the moment you have a question paper, then that creates an economic incentive for that to be sold."

"So, the way to solve this is to really have a massive bank of questions, and only at the last minute generate the question paper for that day, and therefore the question of 'a' question paper goes away, and there's no economic incentive for that," said Nilekani. Nilekani also stressed on computer-based testing, saying, "Need to expand our network of locations." "We have 150,000 locations where a young boy or girl can take a test. That needs to be expanded," he added.

Who are the members of Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered task force?

The high-powered task force on examination reforms led by Nandan Nilekani has six members, including experts from technology, space, intelligence, academia and public administration. The members are:

Nandan Nilekani: Co-founder of Infosys and former UIDAI chairman.

Dr S Somanath: Former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Tapan Deka: Former Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Prof. V Kamakoti: Director of IIT Madras.

Anita Karwal: Former Education Secretary, Government of India.

Amrit Lal Meena: Logistics and public administration expert.

Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force invites suggestions to reform public exams

The government has opened a public consultation process to seek suggestions on overhauling India's public examination system, with a High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani inviting inputs from students, parents, teachers, experts and other stakeholders.

The consultation is open to a wide range of stakeholders. Students and examination candidates, parents, teachers, academic institutions, examination-conducting bodies and organisations that commission tests have all been invited to participate. The government has also sought views from subject specialists, technology professionals, industry bodies, civil society organisations and other interested groups. The broad consultation is intended to bring different perspectives into the reform process, particularly from those who experience or manage the examination system at various stages.

-With ANI Inputs

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Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force invites suggestions to reform public examinations | Details