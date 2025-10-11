137, 120... in 100 marks paper: Jodhpur engineering university's result gaffe sparks outrage According to the report, around 800 students who had appeared for the exams found discrepancies in marks ranging from 103 to 137.

New Delhi:

The MBM Engineering University in Rajasthan's Jodhpur got into controversy after it came to light that lots of students got between 103 to 137 in a 100 marks paper, as per reports. Following outrage, the university withdrawn result from it's official website- mbm.ac.in and asked the private agency tasked with preparation of results to explain the discrepancies in results.

As per the university's controller of exams, the mismatch in marks happened from a technical snag during the uploading of result. "As soon as the issue was brought to our notice, we immediately directed the online cell to remove it from the site and also issued a notice to them seeking an explanation for this error," TOI quoted controller of exam, as saying. VC Ajay Sharma has also admitted the mistake.

According to the report, around 800 students who had appeared for the exams found discrepancies in marks ranging from 103 to 137. One of the marksheet which went viral on social media showed that a student received 104 out of 100 in Universal Human Values and Communication Skills, Machine Drawing- 131, Physics Lab- 110, Mechanical Lab- 113, Workshop Practice- 124.

As per the students, this is not the first time, the university has uploaded faulty marksheets, earlier also faulty marksheets were uploaded on the portal.

Meanwhile, the university has released dates of the PhD entrance test 2025. The Phd entrance exam is scheduled to be held on October 29 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The Phd entrance exam hall ticket once released, will be available for download on the official website- mbm.ac.in. The MBM Engineering University Phd hall ticket login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

For details on MBM Engineering University admission, exams and courses, please visit the official website- mbm.ac.in.