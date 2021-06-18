West Bengal Class 10, 12 exams 2021 evaluation process to announce today, results in July

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE West Bengal Class 10, 12 exam results to be announced in July

West Bengal Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The West Bengal government will announce the evaluation process of cancelled classes 10, 12 exams on June 18. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the madhyamik, uccha madhyamik results will be declared in July, the evaluation pattern regarding the exam would be announced on Friday.

Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbchse.nic.in.

The state government on June 7 cancelled both the classes 10, 12 exams following advice from the expert committee which suggests not to conduct the board exams risking students' life amid Covid-19 third wave.

The government earlier decided to conduct class 12 exam in late July, and class 10 exam in mid-August. Over 12 lakh and 8.5 lakh students were enrolled for the madhyamik and uchcha madhyamik examinations respectively this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has submitted the Class 12 evaluation criteria for Class 12 results 2021 in Supreme Court. The board said that for classes 10 and 11, marks in the best of three from five papers in term exams will be considered. For Class 12, marks obtained in unit, term and practicals will be taken into account.

The board said that Class 12 results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 and Class 12 (40% weightage).

READ MORE | CISCE Class 12th result formula: Marks to be based on past six-year performance of students

Latest Education News