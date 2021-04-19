Uttarakhand Class 10 Board exam cancelled, 12th postponed

Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Board Class 10 exam cancelled

Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has cancelled the class 10 board exam, and decided to defer the class 12 exam. The decision to conduct the class 12 board exam will be taken after assessing the situation on June 1, state Education Minister Arvind Pande said.

The board classes 10, 12 exams were earlier scheduled to commence from May 4. Meanwhile, schools have been asked to remain closed in Haridwar, Dehradun and Haldwani till April 30 due to worsening Covid-19 situations.

Earlier, CBSE, CISCE, including state boards have either postponed or cancelled their board exams. While, CBSE has cancelled the class 10 exam and postponed the 12th exam, CISCE has postponed both ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams, the decision to conduct the boad exams will be taken by the first week of June after reviewing the Covid-19 situations.

The Uttarakhand Board has set 33 per cent marks as the minimum passing percentage for both 10th and 12th.

