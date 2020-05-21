Uttarakhand govt announces new admissions in colleges, universities from Sept 1

Image Source : FILE Uttarakhand govt announces new admissions in colleges, universities to start from Sept 1

Uttarakhand Principal Secretary on Thursday ordered to begin fresh admissions for the new academic year at colleges, universities from 1st September 2020. Anand Bardhan, principal secretary, Uttarakhand government issued an order in this regard today evening.

“With rising Covid-19 cases in the country and the state, the academic session has been affected across colleges and universities in the state. All colleges and universities are being instructed to ensure that the syllabus should be completed by June 7 this year. Examinations must be conducted from July 1 and be completed within a span of one month,” said the order.

It further mentioned that the new session for students already enrolled must begin from August 1 and classes for new admissions will start from September 1.

