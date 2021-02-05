Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttar Pradesh schools to reopen for Classes 1-8. Check details

Schools in Uttar Pradesh, shut last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen February 10 onward. The directive will be effective for all schools government and private, and all boards - CBSE, ISC, ICSC.

According to an official release of the Uttar Pradesh government, schools for classes 6-8 will reopen February 10 onward. For classes 1-5, school will resume March 1 onward.

In the national capital, all schools for classes 9 and 11 students as well as degree diploma institutions, including polytechnics and ITIs, are reopening from February 5. However, the students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Schools were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

