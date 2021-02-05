Image Source : PTI Bihar schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8 from February 8

Schools in Bihar will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February 8, after remaining closed for over 10 months due to coronavirus pandemic. The government has asked the school authorities to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines for the safety and security of students and staff members.

Meanwhile, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory inside school premises, which need to be followed by all staff and students.

The school in the state were closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

