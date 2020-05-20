UPSC Prelims 2020 date: UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 dates to be announced today. Check details

Image Source : PTI UPSC Prelims 2020 date: UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 dates to be announced today

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Dates: The Union Public Service Commission is set to declare the fresh dates for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020, today. According to sources, the new dates for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 will be declared on Wednesday. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 31. However, the same was postponed due to a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates should note that the complete details on the same will be available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

According to the recent update on the official UPSC website, The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Dates will be announced on May 20, 2020, after assessing the situation.

Thus, all candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for the latest updates.

