UPSC 2022 Calendar is out: Check complete date sheet here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Calendar 2022 has been released.

upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must take a look at the calendar available on the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC exam 2022 is going to start from February 20, 2021. Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Calendar 2022 has been released at the official website of UPSC--. Interested and eligible candidates must take a look at the calendar available on the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC exam 2022 is going to start from February 20, 2021.

The official notice on UPSC Calendar 2022 reads, “The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant. Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and16 , 2022. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 to commence on 27.02.2022 and will continue for 10 days till 08.03.2022.”

UPSC Calendar 2022: Complete date sheet

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 / Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022- February 20 CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2022- March 13 NDA and NA Examination (I), 2022/ CDS Examination (I), 2022- April 4 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022/ Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 through CS(P) Examination 2022-June 5 IES/ISS Examination, 2022- June 24 Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022- June 25 Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022- June 26 Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022- July 17 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022- August 7 NDA and NA Examination (II), 2022/ CDS Examination (II), 2022- Sepetmber 4 Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022- Sepetmber 16 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022- November 20 SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE - December 10 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination- December 18

The UPSC exams will start with Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination and conclude with Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination. This year, the engineering services and geo scientist exam, both are scheduled to be conducted on the same day.

Also the NDA and CDS exams are also scheduled to be held on same day, i.e. April 10. The second written examination is also on the same date, September 4.

Latest Education News