OJEE 2021: Exam schedule released, check all important details here

OJEE 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) committee has declared the exam schedule for the OJEE 2021. The OJEE exams are going to be held to give admission to candidates in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses from September 6-18. Earlier, the OJEE was scheduled to be held in June which has to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

OJEE 2021: Exam details

The entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for all the courses, in three shifts on each day of the examination. The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination is displayed on the official websites of OJEE.

The entrance exam is being conducted to offer admission to various UG and PG programmes including BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch and Integrated MBA programmes.

BPharm and BTech (LE-BSc) aspirants can take help from the NCERT solutions of class 11 and 12 physics, chemistry, maths and biology to prepare for OJEE 2021.

OJEE 2021: Books to refer

The MCA aspirants have to prepare mathematics and computer awareness. Now, the BPharm (LE Diploma) candidates have to refer to DPharm Course Subjects for preparation of OJEE 2021.

The MBA and Integrated MBA aspirants of OJEE 2021 have to prepare quantitative techniques, analytical & logical reasoning, verbal reasoning & comprehension, and general awareness and business fundamentals.

The governing authority of OJEE 2021 has said that Standard Operating Procedure and exam day guidelines would be released later. Even the admit cards would be issued later. Candidates are advised to keep a check here and on the official website for more updates on Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2021.

