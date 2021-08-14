CHSE Odisha 12 Arts, Vocational Result 2021 to be out today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha class 12 Arts and Vocational result 2021 is going to be out today at 5 pm.

The result of Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha class 12 Arts, Vocational exams is going to be declared today, (August 14) at 5 pm. Candidates who were registered to appear for the exam can check their Odisha class 12 arts, vocational result 2021 at the official website- orissaresults.nic.in. As many as 2.21 lakh students enrolled for the Odisha 12 Arts, Vocational exams this year, which stood cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave.

CHSE Odisha 12 Arts, Vocational Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the link, 'CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2021 Arts’ or 'CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2021 Vocational.' Enter your login credentials. Your CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational Results will appear on the screen. Download the result, take a printout for further reference. The Odisha CHSE +2 Science and Commerce results were earlier declared on July 31. A total of 95.15 per cent of students have been declared pass. in Science stream and 94.96 per cent passed in Commerce.

Odisha 12 Science, Commerce result

