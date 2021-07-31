UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021 declared at upmsp.edu.in: How to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPMSP UP Board class 10, 12 Result 2021 declared

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board classes 10 and 12 results 2021. Candidates who registered to appear for the exams can check their results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. A total number of 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates for Class 12 exams.

UPMSP Board result 2021: How to check

Visit the official result website - upmsp.edu.in Select the result link Enter the roll number and credentials Click on enter and download Candidates should take a printout of the result for future use.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021: How to check via SMS

It is highly possible that the official website gets crashed due to heavy traffic. To avoid any such situation, candidates can check their UP Board Result 2021 via SMS by sending UP10 Roll number to 56263 for Class 10 results. Follow the same format for Class 12; UP12 Roll number and send it to the same number.

