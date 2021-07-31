Follow us on Image Source : ANI UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP to declare 10th, 12th results today at 3:30 pm | How, where, when to check

UP Board Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results today. The UPMSP 10th and 12th results would be available on its official website at 3:30 pm.

Once the results are declared, the candidates need to visit the official websites upresults.nic.in, and upmsp.edu.in to check their score. Here’s a quick look at UP 10th 12th Result passing criteria.

However, the board may not release the Class 10 results. UP Board 10th 12th Results are released simultaneously, many are suggesting that this year that may not be the case. Although, no official confirmation has been received from the board regarding either.

UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP to declare 10th, 12th results today at 3:30 pm | How, where, when to check

UPMSP Board result 2021: How to check results

1. Visit the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

2. Select the result link.

3. Enter the roll number and credentials.

4. Click on entre and download.

5. Candidates should take print out of the result for future use.

Earlier, on Wednesday (July 14), the UPMSP activated the direct link to download roll numbers, which students will have to use on the result day.

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021: When to check score

The UP Board will declare class 10, 12 results at 3:30 pm on Saturday (July 31).

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021: Where to check

Candidates can check their results online through the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP Board result 2021: How to check roll number

1. Log on to the official website — upmsp.edu.in

2. On the homepage, under the 'Important Information & Downloads' tab, look for the link 'Click here to know your roll number for the candidates of High School Examination Year-2021'

3. Enter your UP Class 10 registration number

4. Click on 'Search roll number'

5. Your UP Class 10 roll numbers will be displayed

6. Download the same

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the board for further updates.

ALSO READ |​ Assam AHSEC HS 12th result 2021 tomorrow: How to check

Latest Education News