Assam AHSEC HS 12th result 2021 tomorrow: How to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE AHSEC HS 12th result 2021 will be announced tomorrow

Assam Board HS result 2021: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the result of HS, class 12 exam on July 31. The class 12 result will be announced at 9 am. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exams, can check their result on the official site of Assam results on the websites- ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

A total of 2,49,812 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from the Science stream, 191855 are from the Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or the Vocational course. The exam was held across 820 exam centres of the country.

Assam HS 12th result 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in Click on HS, class 12 result 2021 link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 12 result will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Assam Board HS 12th result 2021: Direct link to check result

The class 12 result will be available at the website- ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Here's the direct link to follow. Candidates will have to enter their roll number, registration number, mobile number to get HS result.

Latest Education News