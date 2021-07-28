Assam Board HS 12th result 2021: Check release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam board 12 result 2021 is going to be out on July 31.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the date for Assam Board HS Result 2021. The Assam class 12 result is going to be declared on July 31 at 9 am. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exams, can check their result on the official site of Assam Results on assamresults.in.

Assam Board 12 result 2021: Result details

According to the official notice, the result will be sent to all the Educational Institutions/ Examination Centres under AHSEC via their respective emails before 9 am on July 31. Candidates will be able to check the result on various websites including – NeCareer.com, ahsec.assam.gov.in, assamjobalerts.com, schools9.com, indiaresults.com, vidyavision.com.

Assam Board 12 result 2021: Number of candidates

Candidates will have to enter their roll number, mobile number, and internet mark sheets at the official website of AHSEC. A total of 2,49,812 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from the Science stream, 191855 are from the Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or the Vocational course. The examination was held across 820 exam centres of the country.

