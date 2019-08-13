UP BTC admit card 2019 released at btcexam.in; check exam details here

UP BTC Admit Card 2019, UP BTC Admit Card 2019 link, btcexam.in

UP BCT Admit Card 2019 Released: Examination Regulatory Authority Uttar Pradesh has released UP BCT Admit Cards 2019 on its official website. The admit card has been released for different exams conducted by the authority.

The UP BCT Hall Ticket 2019 is available online on the official website i.e. bctexam.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their exam admit cards. Here's a direct link to the BCT Admit Cards to easily download hall ticket.

UP BCT Admit Card 2019 – Direct Link

Candidates can download admit card For D.El.ED 2018, BTC 2015, BTC 2013 2nd Semester from the official site.

Here's how to download BCT Admit Card 2019 online

Step 1: Visit official website bctexam.in

Step 2: On Home Page, find and Click the Admit Card Download Section

Step 3: Select the Exam Session as applicable to you

Step 4: Login by entering the required details

Step 5: Download UP BCT Admit Card 2019

Step 6: Take printout for future reference

The Exam Authority has also released an examination result for B.T.C 2015 4th semester students on 8th August 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the outcome of their hard work for BCT Course by logging onto the website and providing their exam registration number.

The examination for BCT 4th Semester course was held from 1st November to 3rd November 2019.

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 1350 posts. Check details on last date, eligibility

ALSO READ: ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation Result 2019: List of websites for fastest results