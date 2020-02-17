UP Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2020 from tomorrow. Check new rules, other details

Image Source : FILE UP Board Class 10th and 12th Examination to begin from tomorrow. Check new rules, other details

UP Board Exam 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will commence the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) board examinations from tomorrow, February 18, 2020. The UP Board 2020 exam will be conducted at 7,784 examination centres located across the state.

As part of the measures being implemented for UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2020, the Board has set up Flying Squads that will pay surprise visits and monitor activity at exam centers in the district.

UPMSP is planning to set up 8 flying squads in each district, who will be responsible to ensure fair conduct of UP Board Exams in the district. The squad will prevent paper leaks, conduct surprise checks, and exam centers and make sure that the exam is held in a free and fair manner.

UP Board Exam 2020: Flying Squads to monitor situation

UP Board will setup Flying Squads at district levels to check malpractices in UP Board Exam 2020. The flying squads will comprise of District Inspector of Schools, Government Intermediate College Principals, Retired teachers and Police Personnel. The team will be responsible for the smooth conduct of the Board exams in the district with no instances of paper leaks of malpractices being reported from their jurisdiction.

Exam Centre Magistrates

The flying squads will also include the center superintendents as the working magistrates within the centre. The Centre Superintendents will have the power to take any action against persons or students who are involved in any activities to sabotage fair conduct of the examination. Last year, many centre superintendents had reported that they were not familiar with their responsibilities and therefore were unable to discharge their duties. To counter this, UP Board has conducted a detailed exercise to brief them about their responsibilities and powers during the UP Board Exam 2020.

UP Board Exam 2020: Electronic devices banned

As part of its operation, the Flying Squad teams will focus on the use of electronic gadgets and devices for cheating in the board exams. All the students appearing for UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2020 will be scanned for electronic devices before the start of the examination. Therefore, all students are advised not to carry any electronic devices to the examination centres. Last year, there were several instances where paper leak mafia had used electronic devices and gadgets to help students cheat in the exams.

