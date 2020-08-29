Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Students of classes 9 to 12 may visit schools from Sep 21 — What you need to know

Image Source : INDIA TV MHA issues Unlock 4.0 guidelines for students of classes 9-12/

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Students of classes 9-12 may be permitted to visit their schools from September 21st as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced Unlock 4.0 guidelines, allowing more activities outside the containment zones. MHA in its new Unlock 4.0 guidelines said, "students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to the written consent of their parents/ guardians."

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines for students of classes 9-12

Students of classes 9-12, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, may be permitted to visit schools from 21st September 2020 for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Students of class 9-12 will be allowed to visit schools for taking teachers' guidance only after written consent from their parents or guardians.

However, regular classes in schools, colleges, other education institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30, 2020.

