Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Metro train service to resume from Sep 7, details

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Metro train services will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced Unlock 4.0 guidelines, allowing more activities outside the containment zones. MHA in its new Unlock 4.0 guidelines said, "Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA."

Unlock 4.0: Here's how Delhi Metro may operate from Sept 7

New smart cards with auto top-up facility, stickers on social distancing norms will be pasted on seats and platform floors.

Inside metro premises like stations and train coaches, wearing of masks will be mandatory and social distancing norms will be followed as per government guidelines, and people not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter metro premises, officials said.

Trains will halt for longer duration than on regular days to allow commuters to board coaches and alight from it while maintaining physical distance. Also, number of persons permissible to board a lift will be reduced in view of social distancing.

One train coach can accommodate about 50 passengers on seats and a total of nearly 300 riders in the entire compartment, including standing commuters. With social distancing norms, this number will reduce drastically.

Among other measures, red lines have been drawn at regular intervals next to AFC gates and security checking gates, just before commuters enter near the platform area.

On platform floors, large stickers bearing 'Ensure Social Distancing' message have been pasted at regular intervals, with a while circle bordered by an outer red circle, to alert commuters.

Thermal scanners will take temperature of commuters while entering and hand sanitiser will kept for them too.

