THE World University Rankings 2022: JSS Academy in top 100; DU, AMU, Jamia among country's top varsities

THE World University Subject-Wise Rankings 2022: In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022 by subject released, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research is the only higher education institute in India to rank within the top 100 best varsities in the world. JSS Academy secured 93rd spot in the Clinical and Health category. The subject-wise ranking is released in different streams- physical sciences, life sciences, psychology, and clinical and health subjects.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is featured in the 176-200 bracket in the life sciences category, BITS Pilani secured a rank between 251-300, Alagappa University (401-500), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) (401- 500). In the Physical Sciences stream, IIT Gandhinagar has secured a rank between 301- 400 category. Delhi University has only featured in Psychology with a rank between 401-500 category.

Globally, the Harvard University has topped in the life sciences category, University of California, Berkeley secured rank 1 in the Physical Sciences category, the University of Cambridge in Psychology, and the University of Oxford in clinical and health fields.

The top varsity list is available at the website- timeshighereducation.com.

