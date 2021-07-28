Telangana TS POLYCET Results 2021 declared: How to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check websites, direct link to get TS POLYCET 2021 result

TS POLYCET Results 2021: The result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 has been released on Wednesday (July 28). The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the scorecard on the official website- polycetts.nic.in.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released on July 21, and the candidates raise objections against the answer key till July 22. Following the scrutiny of the objections raised, the final answer key and results will be released.

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE TS POLYCET 2021 result available to download at polycetts.nic.in

TS POLYCET Results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- polycetts.nic.in Click on the download 'POLYCET Result' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number POLYCET Result will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

The POLYCET exam was earlier held on July 17. The entrance exam is held for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering courses in affiliated colleges.

READ MORE | CLAT Result 2021 to be declared today

ALSO READ | JNU entrance exam to be held between Sept 20-23

Latest Education News