Wednesday, July 28, 2021
     
Telangana TS POLYCET Results 2021 declared: How to check

TS POLYCET 2021 result has been announced on July 28. Check websites, direct link to download score card

New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2021 12:46 IST
TS POLYCET result 2021
Check websites, direct link to get TS POLYCET 2021 result 

TS POLYCET Results 2021: The result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 has been released on Wednesday (July 28). The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the scorecard on the official website- polycetts.nic.in.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released on July 21, and the candidates raise objections against the answer key till July 22. Following the scrutiny of the objections raised, the final answer key and results will be released. 

TS POLYCET 2021 result available to download at polycetts.nic.in

TS POLYCET Results 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website- polycetts.nic.in  
  2. Click on the download 'POLYCET Result' link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number 
  4. POLYCET Result will appear on the screen 
  5. Download, take a printout for further reference. 

The POLYCET exam was earlier held on July 17. The entrance exam is held for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering courses in affiliated colleges.  

