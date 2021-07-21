Socio-emotional wellbeing of children is our priority: Manish Sisodia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER.COM/MSISODIA Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacting with students and parents at a special parent-teacher meeting (PTM) organised in government schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Delhi government schools on Tuesday and interacted with parents about the education and social-emotional wellbeing of children during special parent-teacher meeting (PTM). The Directorate of Education (DoE) has organised special PTMs from July 19 to 31. Along with special PTMs, joint PTM for class 6 is also being organised in Delhi government schools. On the second day of the special PTM, Sisodia visited the schools in new Kondli, east Vinod Nagar and Mandawali.

"After a long time, I got an opportunity to meet parents today due to the special PTM. I got a chance to interact with parents and listen to the challenges they are facing because of online classes. The emotional well-being and education of our students have been affected due to absence of physical classes in schools and through these special PTMs, I am sure all the problems related to online classes, social-emotional and mental wellbeing of students will be resolved," he said.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said his government is working on many levels to make children emotionally strong. "In order to keep children away from depression and stress during the Covid period, teachers are taking mindfulness practice sessions through online classes under the Happiness Curriculum.

Along with this, members of the School Management Committee (SMC) are constantly connected with parents of children on phone and are working with the school to meet educational needs of children. "Special PTM is also a step in this direction where teachers are teaching parents new parenting tricks, which will help with online learning of children and mitigate their stress," Sisodia said.

The PTM is being conducted in morning shift schools from 8. 30 am to 12. 30 pm. The PTM timings for evening shift schools are from 2 pm to 6 pm. The joint PTM is being organised for students transitioning to class 6 from MCD schools to Delhi government schools.

