RRB NTPC 2019: Beware! Fake Railways notification circulated related to 70% decrease in vacancies; check here

Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC 2019: Beware! Fake Railways Notification related to 70% decrease in vacancies circulated; check here

RRB NTPC 2019: Beware RRB NTPC applicants! From the past few days, a fake notification is being circulated on the social media stating Railways have decreased the total number of RRB NTPC 2019 Vacancies from 35277 to 10648. However, the Railway Officials has confirmed this notice as fake.

It has been discovered that someone has tampered the official notification released by railways on October 14. The official notification stated that the RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 has been postponed which was earlier scheduled to be held between the months of June and September 2019.

On October 15, a fake notification was circulated on social media that RRB NTPC 2019 Vacancies have been decreased from 35277 to 10648 Vacancies. indiatvnews.com is going to show you both, the RRB NTPC 2019 Fake Notification and Official Notification.

RRB NTPC 2019 | Fake Notification for Decreased Vacancies

So, Here's the fake notification which was circulated on October 15. According to some media sources, the South Western Railway officials have clarified that this notice is fake. This RRB NTPC 2019 fake notification was circulated on lots of WhatsApp group and is getting viral over other social media sites as well. The notification is a fake as the total number of RRB NTPC Vacancies was earlier revised from 35277 to 35208 Vacancies. Also, the reason stated in the notification that to reduce the burden on Indian Railways the vacancies have been decreased is totally a fake.

RRB NTPC 2019: Fake Notification for Decreased Vacancies

RRB NTPC 2019 | Official Notification for Exam Postponed

On October 14, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) or Indian Railways has released the official notification that RRB NTPC 2019 Exam has been postponed which was earlier scheduled to be held between the months of June to September.

RRB NTPC 2019: Official Notification for Exam Postponed

The board has also stated that the revised schedule of RRB NTPC 2019 will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of RRBs regularly for latest information regarding RRB NTPC 2019 exam date and admit card release.

RRB NTPC 2019 | Vacancy details

A total of 35,208 vacancies are notified for the recruitment out of which 10,603 are for level 12th pass while a total of 24,065 are for graduate degree holders.

RRB NTPC 2019 | Direct Link for Regional Websites

Railway Board zone Official website RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu Srinagar rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Attention! Railways to provide free travel pass for these NTPC exam candidates; Check details

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Update: Railways may ask these questions in NTPC exam; details inside

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Another delay. Railways not releasing NTPC admit card, exam date this month; Here's why