Image Source : PTI Primary classes to reopen at Punjab schools from Jan 27

The Punjab School Education Department will reopen primary classes at all schools from January 27, State Education minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.

“Following persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all schools for primary classes from January 27,” Education minister Vijay Inder Singla in a statement.

The minister said as per the decision, Students of Classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend the school from January 27. From February 1, Classes 1 and 2 will be restarted at all schools, he said.\

ALSO READ | Haryana: Schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February first week

The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools.

Singla directed officials and school management to ensure proper cleaning of premises and follow the COVID-19 safety norms.

He said detailed guidelines will be issued soon to all district education officers, which will be circulated to all government, aided, and private schools.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Education News