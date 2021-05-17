Punjab PSEB Class 10, 8 results 2021 declared, here's how to check

Monday, May 17, 2021
     
The pass percentage in class 10 is 99.93 per cent, while 99.88 per cent students cleared class 8 exam. The government schools have faired better than the private schools.

New Delhi Published on: May 17, 2021 18:59 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

Punjab PSEB Class 10, 8 results 2021 available at  pseb.ac.in

Punjab PSEB Class 10, 8 results 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday announced the results of classes 10, 8. The students can check the results through the websites- pseb.ac.in and on indiaresults.com

The exams were earlier cancelled considering the Covid-19 pandemic situations, and the result was prepared on the basis of a continuous comprehensive evaluation process. The result will be available to download till May 18. 

The pass percentage in class 10 is 99.93 per cent, while 99.88 per cent students cleared class 8 exam. The government schools have faired better than the private schools. 

 Punjab PSEB Class 10, 8 results 2021: Here's how to check 

Step 1: Visit the websites- pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on the class 10, 8 exam result link 

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number 

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The state government earlier announced to promote the class 5, 8, 10 students without exam, while the decision on postponed class 12 board exam is yet to be taken. 

