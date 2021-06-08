Over 90% Indian students keen to study abroad: Survey

Image Source : FILE 75 per cent of students keen to study in UK

Over 90 per cent Indian students were interested to study abroad in comparison to last year when the world is battling wiith first pandemic wave. The survey by Leverage Edu, India's Largest Study Abroad Platform found that the growth in interest is due to United Kingdom, United States and other developed countries, opening up their higher education and immigration policies, and communicating in far more welcoming manner than ever before.

According to the survey, 71 per cent students preferred better healthcare infrastructure when they are looking at opportunities abroad. United Kingdom is one of the preferred destination among students, with 75 per cent keen to study there. Canada and United States were chosen by 13 per cent and 9 per cent students respectively.

Also, 28 per cent students changed their destination choice from another country to the United Kingdom, while 59 per cent students choose not to change their study destination this year, the survey mentioned.

The students (35 per cent) mostly take management/ business courses in the varsities abroad, while only 18 per cent preferred engineering and 9 per cent in Data Science/ Analytics courses.

60 per cent students surveyed were looking to fund their studies through an Education Loan, and agreed that constant communication amidst the pandemic by foreign universities has been useful while making a decision.

Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, Leverage Edu said, "The pandemic has changed how countries think about economic growth, and one that is inclusive is top of charts now. The UK, USA and Canada have come up with numerous pro-student policies in the last year, and are hence getting rewarded. Healthcare has become a living room conversation now. Universities have supported International students by providing waivers and relaxation on various requirements."

