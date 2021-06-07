Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 35 doctors move Supreme Court, challenge conduction of INI CET exam

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the conduction of upcoming medical exam - INI CET. Several aspirants, many of those who are currently serving the country in the ongoing pandemic, have been urging the authorities to reschedule the exam later when the situation is conducive.

The Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The key examinaton provides admission into the post-graduate courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MSDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh). These are offered by eight AIIMS including Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Jodhpur, and NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry and PGI Chandigarh.

The India Medical Association, Medical Student Network (Chhattisgarh Chapter) along with 35 serving doctors, who are currently serving in Covid duties, knocked doors of the apex court on Monday by way of a petition challenging the conduction of INI CET exam scheduled on June 16, 2021.

"An abrupt announcement of the exam dates, when the examinees are under immense mental pressure amounts to a mindless decision taken at the middle of the raging pandemic. The impugned decision can divert the attention of our front-line warriors away from the arduous task they have in hand and potentially jeopardize our fight against Covid," advocate Tanvi Dubey told India TV.

Many of these INI CET candidates are serving in Covid wards. Performing their duties as COVID warriors, these medical students fear that the exam could turn into a "super-spreader" event if it goes as planned.

INI CET students have got strong backing from Congress leader Mukesh Sharma, who demanded immediate postponement of the medical exam. Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Neeraj Kundan wrote to AIIMS Director and urged for an "amicable solution" in order to address the grievances of students.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on May 8, however, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: #PostponeINICET: Aspirants oppose AIIMS INI CET exam amidst Covid, fear it could be a 'super-spreader event'

READ MORE: Chorus against INI CET: Congress' Mukesh Sharma expresses concern; NSUI writes to AIIMS director

Latest Education News