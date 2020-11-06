Odisha schools to remain closed till December 31, exam-related activities permitted

Image Source : FILE Odisha schools to remain closed till Dec 31

In the wake of the prevailing coronavirus situation in Odisha, the Naveen Patnaik government on Friday announced that all the schools across the state will remain closed till December 31. However, schools can remain open for conducting examinations and evaluation process. Apart from that, administrative activities are also permitted in schools.

The Odisha government has advised teachers and students to continue Online/distance learning. Meanwhile, teaching and non-teaching staff may be called for online teaching or Tele counselling only to those schools which are outside containment zones.

Also Read: India’s count crosses 84 lakh with 47,638 new COVID-19 cases, recoveries rise to 77 lakh-mark

Earlier, Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the state had earlier decided to resume school activities for students of classes 9 to 12 in November, but fears of a possible second wave of infections made the government reconsider its plan.

Recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had cautioned about the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage