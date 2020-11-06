Friday, November 06, 2020
     
India’s count crosses 84 lakh with 47,638 new COVID-19 cases, recoveries rise to 77 lakh-mark

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2020 9:45 IST
Image Source : PTI

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 84 lakh with 47,638 new cases and virus claiming 670 lives in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724 and the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.49 per cent.

As many as 77,65,966 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent. There are 5,20,773 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 6.31 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 5, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Thursday.

A Look At Coronavirus State-wise Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 4163 60
2 Andhra Pradesh 21438 805026 6744
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1645 13472 43
4 Assam 8110 198697 934
5 Bihar 6094 211398 1113
6 Chandigarh 671 13802 229
7 Chhattisgarh 22773 169410 2316
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 32 3228 2
9 Delhi 37369 365866 6703
10 Goa 2135 41611 626
11 Gujarat 12376 160333 3737
12 Haryana 14110 158136 1836
13 Himachal Pradesh 3431 19579 355
14 Jammu and Kashmir 5935 89254 1511
15 Jharkhand 4814 97480 894
16 Karnataka 35712 788780 11281
17 Kerala 85108 372951 1587
18 Ladakh 702 5772 79
19 Madhya Pradesh 7854 163250 2987
20 Maharashtra 113645 1540005 44548
21 Manipur 3698 15618 187
22 Meghalaya 959 8752 90
23 Mizoram 521 2435 2
24 Nagaland 1146 8017 44
25 Odisha 12452 282073 1364
26 Puducherry 2129 32703 597
27 Punjab 4471 126583 4259
28 Rajasthan 16323 185722 1945
29 Sikkim 254 3740 73
30 Tamil Nadu 19154 704031 11244
31 Telengana 18656 225664 1362
32 Tripura 1339 29545 353
33 Uttarakhand 3818 58729 1038
34 Uttar Pradesh 22676 459722 7104
35 West Bengal 36246 346262 7068
Total# 527962 7711809 124315

 

