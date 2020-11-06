India’s count crosses 84 lakh with 47,638 new COVID-19 cases, recoveries rise to 77 lakh-mark

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 84 lakh with 47,638 new cases and virus claiming 670 lives in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724 and the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.49 per cent.
As many as 77,65,966 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent. There are 5,20,773 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 6.31 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 5, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Thursday.
A Look At Coronavirus State-wise Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|166
|4163
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21438
|805026
|6744
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1645
|13472
|43
|4
|Assam
|8110
|198697
|934
|5
|Bihar
|6094
|211398
|1113
|6
|Chandigarh
|671
|13802
|229
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22773
|169410
|2316
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|32
|3228
|2
|9
|Delhi
|37369
|365866
|6703
|10
|Goa
|2135
|41611
|626
|11
|Gujarat
|12376
|160333
|3737
|12
|Haryana
|14110
|158136
|1836
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3431
|19579
|355
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5935
|89254
|1511
|15
|Jharkhand
|4814
|97480
|894
|16
|Karnataka
|35712
|788780
|11281
|17
|Kerala
|85108
|372951
|1587
|18
|Ladakh
|702
|5772
|79
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7854
|163250
|2987
|20
|Maharashtra
|113645
|1540005
|44548
|21
|Manipur
|3698
|15618
|187
|22
|Meghalaya
|959
|8752
|90
|23
|Mizoram
|521
|2435
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|1146
|8017
|44
|25
|Odisha
|12452
|282073
|1364
|26
|Puducherry
|2129
|32703
|597
|27
|Punjab
|4471
|126583
|4259
|28
|Rajasthan
|16323
|185722
|1945
|29
|Sikkim
|254
|3740
|73
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|19154
|704031
|11244
|31
|Telengana
|18656
|225664
|1362
|32
|Tripura
|1339
|29545
|353
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3818
|58729
|1038
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|22676
|459722
|7104
|35
|West Bengal
|36246
|346262
|7068
|Total#
|527962
|7711809
|124315