India’s count crosses 84 lakh with 47,638 new COVID-19 cases, recoveries rise to 77 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 84 lakh with 47,638 new cases and virus claiming 670 lives in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724 and the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.49 per cent.

As many as 77,65,966 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent. There are 5,20,773 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 6.31 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 5, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Thursday.

A Look At Coronavirus State-wise Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 4163 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21438 805026 6744 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1645 13472 43 4 Assam 8110 198697 934 5 Bihar 6094 211398 1113 6 Chandigarh 671 13802 229 7 Chhattisgarh 22773 169410 2316 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 32 3228 2 9 Delhi 37369 365866 6703 10 Goa 2135 41611 626 11 Gujarat 12376 160333 3737 12 Haryana 14110 158136 1836 13 Himachal Pradesh 3431 19579 355 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5935 89254 1511 15 Jharkhand 4814 97480 894 16 Karnataka 35712 788780 11281 17 Kerala 85108 372951 1587 18 Ladakh 702 5772 79 19 Madhya Pradesh 7854 163250 2987 20 Maharashtra 113645 1540005 44548 21 Manipur 3698 15618 187 22 Meghalaya 959 8752 90 23 Mizoram 521 2435 2 24 Nagaland 1146 8017 44 25 Odisha 12452 282073 1364 26 Puducherry 2129 32703 597 27 Punjab 4471 126583 4259 28 Rajasthan 16323 185722 1945 29 Sikkim 254 3740 73 30 Tamil Nadu 19154 704031 11244 31 Telengana 18656 225664 1362 32 Tripura 1339 29545 353 33 Uttarakhand 3818 58729 1038 34 Uttar Pradesh 22676 459722 7104 35 West Bengal 36246 346262 7068 Total# 527962 7711809 124315

