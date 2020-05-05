JEE Main, NEET 2020 exam dates announced. Check details for admit card, other updates

Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main, NEET 2020 exam dates announced

The JEE (Main) 2020 exam date was announced by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday. The exam date for JEE (Main) 2020 by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was announced during a live interaction with the students. CBSE, through its official website, had earlier announced that HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will connect with students, parents and teachers via Twitter and Facebook. He would also answer the queries of the students.

The JEE (Main) 2020 and NEET 2020 exams were earlier re-scheduled by the ministry, due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The new date for the JEE (Main) 2020 exams was since then awaited.

According to the announcement, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the examination process for the JEE (Main) 2020 will begin from July this year, while the session will begin by August.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted from July 18 to July 23, 2020, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

The NEET 2020 exam will be conducted on July 26, he said, while the JEE Advanced in August.

The date for the release of admit cards for JEE Main, NEET 2020 is yet not available.

Meanwhile, the last date to apply for the CSIR-UGC NET 2020 exams has been extended till May 15, by the NTA. Students who are willing to apply for the CSIR-UGC NET 2020, should visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

This was the second interaction between Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and students. This session was earlier scheduled to be held on May 2, 2020. However, the same was postponed for May 5, for some reason.

Earlier he interacted on 27th April 2020 and answered some critical questions of students and their parents.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), for JEE Main over nine lakh candidates have registered, on the other hand over 15.93 lakh students are likely to take up the NEET 2020 exams.

