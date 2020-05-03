NEET, JEE-MAIN fresh dates to be announced on May 5

JEE-MAIN fresh dates to be announced on May 5

The fresh dates for JEE-MAIN and NEET examinations to be announced on May 5, the HRD Ministry said on Sunday. This announcement has come as a huge relief for the engineering and medical college aspirants as the examinations were postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

It is expected that the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) exam and National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) will be scheduled at the end of June, only after the coronavirus crisis subsidies in India.

The Human Resource and Development minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ is scheduled to address students through a live session, during which he is expected to field their questions on the college session and entrance examinations.

